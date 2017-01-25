In these dark times, Bad Lip Reading shines a funny

/ 18 hours ago January 25, 2017

Palpatine is moving aggressively to seal off borders, stifle government communication, bring back torture, and beta-test martial law in Chicago, so I’m glad I found something to laugh about today.

I needed this.

Here it is:

Bad Lip Reading has been around for a long time, apparently. Several years at least, been featured on Ellen Degeneres even. Had no idea. I only caught on today after I came across this tweet:

Thanks to Mr. Murray, the man behind Drinking Tips for Teens, for sharing.

~ Walt

Related posts

6 thoughts on “In these dark times, Bad Lip Reading shines a funny

  3. I’m trying to laugh, Walt, but finding it hard. Can he really put these things through – building the wall, dismantling Obamacare, bringing back torture for terror suspects – so quickly? It would takes weeks (or months!) of debate, passing of bills or new legislation to complete those things here.

    Like

    Reply

  5. In corospondence to in these dark times, Bad Lip Reading shines a funny is that living in today’s world with a lot of ups and downs in a person’s life no one can make us who we are or our own personal makeup of our strong responsible respected individual, because we are our own backbone in life, when we are in public places or take a peaceful walk down the street, yes you can think about or see the dark times of the troubled social atmosphere of the world that does surround our lives but that is to big and uncontrollable what turmoil is happening out there for one to fix it’s like a revelation these issues will never stop, stop now and take a deep breath and remember that you are your own backbone in your life and with this thought no matter what crosses your path in a daily event in good times and bad, you are the only one that can bring happiness back to, or hold on to in your life.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What has it got in its pocketses?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s