Shoot That Frog: A Christmas Comeuppance

“He will come down the chimney,” Father grumbled, his hand caressing the barrel of the Frog Shooter on his lap.
Father was sitting in Mother’s little chair in front of the fireplace. His dollar store sunglasses hung crooked on his honker. He was six-foot two, or had been before developing his post-divorce slouch, and 240 pounds. In Mother’s little chair, he looked like ice cream spilling over the sides of a too-small cone.
“How could you possibly know that?” John asked. He was zipping his coat, his back to Father.
“I just do,” said Father, shaking his jowls as if it ought to be perfectly clear. “Am I not allowed to know things anymore?”
John pulled the curtain aside with a finger and glanced into the blackness outside. “I only know known knowns.”
Not the response Father wanted. I knew it. John knew it.
“There you go again,” snarled Father.
“What?” said John. He had a way of saying what that was part question, part dare to question him. He knew exactly what, and he knew better than to ask.
“You know what. Knnnock it off!” Father had a way of emphasizing individual phonemes of one-syllable words.
“Roger that. Knocking it off, sir,” said John, checking his watch. He was in rare form tonight. Not caring how far he pushed Father.
“Where do you think you’re going,” said Father.
“Out,” said John.
“With whooom?”
“With Ella. That’s whoooom.”
“Who’s driving?”
“You mean whooom’s driving?”
He was really pushing it. He was lucky. Father was distracted.
“There better. Not be. Any. Drinking,” said Father. Whenever Father came to a full stop between words, we knew he himself had been drinking. It was his trick to avoid slurring his words. He didn’t know he wasn’t fooling anyone.
“You’re not fooling anyone,” said John.
I didn’t appreciate John saying that. He was going out. I wasn’t.
At that moment came the clatter of metal against metal, from the general direction of outside the house and against the gutter.
The ladder, I thought to myself.
“You see?” said Father to John.
“Great,” said John.
The ladder rattled as a mass ascended it. A human mass. A human male mass.
A rumble and a curse, as a body pulled itself onto the roof.
Footsteps as feet crunched across shingles.
Father gripped the handle of his Frog Shooter and gave it a pump.
“Like an old pro,” said John, his back to Father as he peeked out the window.
“John, please,” I whispered.
The Frog Shooter was an air pistol Father had bought to shoot frogs that got into his swimming pool. After he bought it, the frogs stopped coming. Father was disappointed that he never got to use his Frog Shooter to shoot frogs, but he said it was money well spent. The purchase had been efficacious, he said. It had solved the frog problem, he said.
John said there was a pretty significant hole in that logic.
Father didn’t appreciate John’s take on the matter.
Scratching and scraping sounds puttered down from the chimney and out the fireplace. Coughing and wheezing followed.
Father had not moved from Mother’s little chair. Still wearing his dollar store sunglasses, which he called “shades,” he swung the barrel of his Frog Shooter towards the fireplace. Debris fell from the chimney. Dust billowed into the room. Boots dangled, then landed. A pair of bare, pale buttocks hit bottom. A torso wrapped in a red and white Santa coat came last. A head was likely involved, but not yet visible.
Father pulled the trigger. The Frog Shooter went ph-pop.
“Ow!” came a voice from the flue, and a cough.
Father pumped the Frog Shooter, his eyes probably on John (hard to tell, covered as they were by his shades) then swung it back towards the fireplace.
Ph-pop!
“Ow! Son of a –“ cough. “What the f-“
“Oh, knnock it off,” said Father.
Ph-pop ph-pop!
A soot-covered face poked out of the fireplace. “Pete? That you? What are you -” ph-pop! “Stop shooting me!”
“Step. Out. Of That. Hearth. Charley,” said Father. It was a good trick, speaking that way, even if we all knew it was a trick.
My Uncle Charley elbowed aside the black mesh screen of the fireplace and tumbled out onto the carpet, his soot-covered bottom leaving black trails across the carpet. A cloud of ash followed him, and the room began to stink of smoke. I fought back a cough. I didn’t want to be the first to cough. Neither Father nor John had coughed yet.
Uncle Charley stood up, dusted himself off, and said, “Merry Christmas, guys.”
“Where. Are. Your. Pants,” said Father.
Uncle Charley’s chest heaved while he tried to catch his breath. His eyes bounced from me to John to Father. To Father, he said, “Pete, what are you doing here?”
The part of Father’s face that was not covered by his oversized, crooked shades was expressionless. “I. Live. Here,” he said.
What Father said was true in part. Father did live here, in Texas. In fact, he lived down the street from Mother, in his own house that wasn’t this one, but was in the vicinity.
“But you don’t live here,” said Uncle Charley, stabbing his finger into the carpet. “Cynthia lives here.”
Father considered this. Then he nodded. He said, “You live in Florida.” Then he pumped his Frog Shooter and took aim at Uncle Charley, who turned and covered his bare ass with his hands.
Ph-pop pop!
Goddammit! said Uncle Charley, jumping up and down and flapping his hands.
“You make love to my wife on Christmas Eve, that’s what you get!” shouted Father, who hadn’t moved from Mother’s chair.
“She’s not your wife!” said Uncle Charley. “You been divorced twelve years!”
Father considered this. Then he said, “You’ve been my brother longer.”
“Half-brother,” said Uncle Charley.
Father considered this, too.
“Touché,” he said, finally. He ran the tip of his finger under his shades and flicked away a tear. He wiped his finger on his shirt.
A car horn sounded outside.
“Finally,” said John.
I ran up to John and tugged on his coat-sleeve. “Please take me with you.”
John yanked his sleeve out of my fingers, then looked at Father. Then Uncle Charley. He shook his head and said nah.
“John, you’re my brother!” I said.
He considered this for a moment. And for that moment, I really thought he was going to take me with him.
Then he said, “Half brother.”
He walked out and shut the door behind him.
It was the meanest thing anyone ever said to me.
_____________________
Featured image by Vanessa Lynn, “It’s gonna be a damn rough night…” via flickr.com
57 thoughts on “Shoot That Frog: A Christmas Comeuppance”
Love the new banner. And the story was definitely an interest. Cruel. But I liked it.
Yes – you are always drawn to wickedness!
Do you like the new banner better than the old one? The one with the many images of the fellow who is not me but looks very much like the fellow who is not me?
*laughs* I do, because this looks more like you to me. You see, I say, you’re in the sub bombing my island.
Why would I bomb your island? Did you do something to provoke me?
Probably. First off, I took all of the cherry cigars, and I think I probably stole your rum supply–not to mention your battle axe.
Yes, that would do it.
Still, you stole my sub first.
Well that was because you took my island.
That’s because you didn’t sell it to me–for the cigars.
Well, cigars make me sneeze. And yours are always stuffed full of cherries.
That is a good reason…still…
Oh my, That undercurrent … oh wait, the top note … of cruelty and mean in this story! I especially liked the “only know known things”. Happy Holidays!
Now you and P.VJ both used the word “cruel,” but I thought it was mostly humorous. Up until the end at least, which was a bit sad.
Well, I must say I did laugh. Though I felt guilty for doing so.
I see. Well, no reason to feel guilty, I think. It’s all just pretend, you see. Think of it as a weird dream you had and everything will be fine.
Ha, ha. Yes, that makes sense.
Thank you for this – I appreciate some good fiction, one with some laughs in it too. The ending took me aback a little, but in a good way.
Thanks, Trent. Sometimes I know the ending going in, but this time I didn’t – it surprised me too. Glad you got some laughs out of it.
Those are the best endings, in my mind. I figure when you don’t know how it’s going to end, it’s either a huge hit or a massive miss, but never boring. Every time I write to an ending, I suddenly become mr. mediocre (not that I’m not that anyway).
Now that I think about it, I probably write to an ending more often than not. But I’m also open to scrapping it or changing it when things go off in an unplanned direction. Sometimes all I start with is the opening, and that can be fun too to see where it lands.
Well, judging by the comments on your site, it would seem you have a lot of fans who disagree!
Well, I have great blog friends…they are very kind-hearted and supportive. I more or less stopped posting fiction, but I have the hankering to start again…
I have a lot of non-fiction posts I spent lots of time on that flopped. Then again, many of those were written when no one was reading. I will probably repost some of them in the new year.
Hanker away on the new fiction if that’s where your hanker lies. I will be reading whether yay or nay.
Is it my computer? Have you gone a very dark grey with black print? I feel as if I need a torch.
Hmmm, no, I don’t think so. Have I been sabotaged? Seems okay from my end.
OK, thank you for the feedback. I’m bewildered. Probably one of those “think about that tomorrow” kind of things.🙂
I think it might be you, rosiebooks looks like grey on off-white with dark grey strips down the side to me🙂
Well, now I’m thoroughly confused. But thank you for the feedback.🙂
Sorry to confuse! Hope things become clearer soon🙂
I must say, I would never have considered teaming pince nez with a Santa hat, but you certainly do pull the look off. That, of course is the sign of a true gentleman – to be able to wear any combination of accessories with panache.🙂
I personally think Charley deserved pellets up the backside. Who in their right mind drops down a chimney ‘tackle out’ on Christmas Eve, or indeed any night of the year?
Though, I think Dad needs some help – definitely with his drinking and probably psychological assistance too.
The relationship between the brothers is so right here – it can be every man for himself in some families. Great story, Walt – Merry Christmas to all and to all a goodnight🙂
You know, I didn’t know it/they were called a “pince nez.” Never heard of such an animal. Had to google the thing, but now I know. The old fellow looks so smart and confident, I do think he could don just about any accessory and pull it off.
“Tackle out!” Thank you for that, too! I’ll have to file that one away and pull it out next time I’m trying to fake my way towards the charm and wit I like to…well, to fake my way towards, sometimes.
Pops is indeed a case study of his own. But then aren’t they all? Aren’t we all? Well, maybe not you, my dear. But most of the rest of us, I think. Maybe not the rest of us. Maybe just me.🙂 By the way, this is the “one Christmas story” you may recall I mentioned a while back. I told you it was a little “twisted!”
It’s a grand story for Christmas – an antidote for all the artificial ‘magic’ (cos apparantly you can make Christmas magic just by buying the right brand of mince pie and the latest electrical doo-dad), the gluttony …
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi – your site looks fine again now. Probably something wrong with my computer.
Probably just the lightning, or sun storms, or some such.😉
This is far and away the best Christmas story out this year! Like holidays with Neal Cassady and William S. Burroughs.
Thank you! Maybe it will become A Christmas Carol for the new millennium.
That’s a great story!
Thank you, Frederick!
So…where’s Cynthia?
I’m worried Father shot her with something that wasn’t a little Frog Shooter.
That’s a good question, where is Cynthia. I’m not sure where she was at the time of The Incident. No need to fear the worst, though, Erin. The Old Man is softie inside, I think, despite the wounds.
I thought he seemed like a softie, but the younger brother is so desperate to get out of there, I wondered….
Oh I really liked that, especially the collapse into the living room with the smell of smoke. I find myself wondering what is the sex of the narrator – I suspect it’s a woman, Cynthia, right?
I didn’t find it cruel at all, but I pity the frog that falls in that pool. Listen to me, I’ve gone all Doctor Seuss.
Well thank you, sir. But no the narrator is John’s half-brother. I’m not sure where Cynthia is or what she’s up to in this. Probably something I should have thought of. Going Seuss is a good thing. The world would be a better place if more people did that.
Yes the meanest thing ever said. Poor narrator!
Anyway, how do I stop feeling sorry for the ice-cream spilling over the sides of a too small cone? Poor Father!
Yes, he’s a bit Gollum-esque, isn’t he? Doing wrong things you can’t necessarily fault him for. Cool shades, though.
Ah, yes.
I really enjoyed this, it had a great twist. Wishing you a Merry Christmas with no pervs sneaking down your chimney. 😉
Thank you! Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
Nice twists!
Thanks!
Very very nice …….
Thank you
Welcome ….
Reblogged this on O LADO ESCURO DA LUA.
So many sad truths, written and unwritten. A great story.
